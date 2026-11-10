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China's 'impossible to ignore' tech rise on display at Web Summit in Lisbon
By Charles PELLEGRIN,5 days ago
One of Europe's biggest annual tech events, the Web Summit, kicked off in the Portuguese capital this week with the biggest ever delegation of Chinese business leaders and policymakers. FRANCE 24's Charles Pellegrin talks to Dr. Dan Wang, China Director at Eurasia Group, about EU-China tech relations, the climate of suspicion created by the spying scandal at Nvidia, and what the EU's quest for tech sovereignty could mean for China.