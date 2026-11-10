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Dustin Hoffman once 'shocked' Meryl Streep with this violent improv
5 days ago
In many ways, "Look at Me" is exactly the memoir you'd expect. Throughout Dustin Hoffman's roughly 300-page book (out now), the two-time Oscar winner dutifully recounts what it was like to make classic movies such as "Tootsie" and "All the President's Men," with a smattering of dishy anecdotes sprinkled throughout. (Yes, he got stoned with Paul McCartney, and yes, Maggie Smith was as intimidating as advertised.)