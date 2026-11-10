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Richmond City Council approves $4.8 million for schools, expands tax relief eligibility
By admin,5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council approved an additional $4.8 million for Richmond Public Schools, expanded eligibility for senior and disability-related property tax relief, and established a policy for annual cost-of-living adjustments to retirement benefits during its Nov. 9 formal meeting. The additional $4,780,737.08 for Richmond Public Schools will...
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