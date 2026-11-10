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Virginia lawmakers consider tougher rules for police use of license plate readers
By admin,5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are considering stricter regulations and tougher penalties for police departments that misuse automated license plate readers (ALPRs), following a state report documenting violations and raising privacy concerns. The Virginia State Crime Commission found that while most of the 191 responding law enforcement agencies reported...