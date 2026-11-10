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Permanent Closing Date for Rainforest Cafe as Casa Guilia Sets Soft Opening in Today's Daily Recap for 11/9/2026
By Lauren Stracner,5 days ago
Target now offering promotion on Disney gift card purchases ahead of Black Friday, Disney World announces first-of-its-kind show reenactment playground themed to Indiana Jones, and cold front to bring temperatures in the 40s to Walt Disney World this weekend — all this and more in today’s daily recap for Monday, November 9, 2026.