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Metropolitan Athenagoras Enthroned in New Jersey, Announces $500,000-Plus Scholarship Fund
By the Cosmos Philly Staff,5 days ago
Tenafly, NJ — Metropolitan Athenagoras was enthroned as Metropolitan of New Jersey on Saturday, November 7, taking leadership of 55 Greek Orthodox parishes across New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Hundreds of clergy and faithful attended the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint John the Theologian.