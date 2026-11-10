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UM-Flint celebrates another top national honor as veteran support programs help students prepare for civilian careers
By Sophia Hunt,5 days ago
Flint, Michigan – Getting into college is one step. Finding a place to belong, making sense of military education benefits and preparing for a civilian career are others. At the University of Michigan-Flint, support across that journey has helped bring another year of national recognition. For the sixth consecutive...