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"We were fortunate to get him at 11, and we trust him …
By HoopsHype,5 days ago
And he certainly has, undeniably asserting himself as the Warriors' most exciting addition in a season with plenty of new faces on the roster. "With these rookies, everybody runs their own race. Some of these guys are 19 years old. In five years they're going to be really, really good. But for us and what we need right now, Yaxel's the guy," Dunleavy said. "He's 24, but he's also [6-foot-9], 240. He can shoot, pass, dribble, defend. I don't think those things are going to change, and for us it really works. "We were fortunate to get him at 11, and we trust him in the spotlight here just because of the injuries we've had with Jimmy, with Moses, obviously with [Kristaps Porziņģis] not being here, he's taken on a bigger role, and he's passing with flying colors."