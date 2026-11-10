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Jordan Poole open to Warriors reunion
By HoopsHype,5 days ago
Luca Evans: Very candid Jordan Poole tonight in Pelicans' locker room talking postgame to reporters. Asked him straight-up if he'd ever come back to the Warriors if there was a situation to do so. Poole: "Yes. "I mean, it just feels like home though, you know? Driving into the f— arena, crossing the Bay Bridge or wherever you're coming from, it definitely feels natural. And I think it's pretty evident that the way I play is very fitting to how I used to play here. Nothing's changed, other than the systems that I'm in." "We won a championship. So it works … to answer your question, definitely. This is my last year on the deal. I'm a free agent at the end of the season. So you never really know what's going to happen."