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SOTD 11/10/2026: Sunday Scaries by Lychee Camp
By Tracey Schatzberg,5 days ago
The WMNF Song of the Day for November 10, 2026 is “Sunday Scaries” by Lychee Camp. This Tampa Bay pop-punk/emo powerhouse makes sad songs with a pulse blending vulnerability. Team Lychee Camp is led by guitarist and lead vocalist Joe Marquez, alongside Alex Vestal on bass and Travis Nolan on drums and is out here capturing every single high, low, and existential dread of being alive in the 2020s. They blend that nostalgic, early-2010s bedroom pop-punk emotional punch with hooks so sticky they should come with a warning label. It’s music to cry to, dance to, and stage-dive to all at the exact same time.