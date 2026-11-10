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Historical research sheds light on Spring Canyon’s White Lady
By Stephanie Olsen,5 days ago
PRICE – At the Carbon County Historical Society’s Oct. 29 meeting, local researcher Jake Hardy shared his findings on the history behind the White Lady of Spring Canyon. Hardy has spent several years looking into the story, reviewing old newspaper accounts, death records and family histories to see if he could identify the woman behind the White Lady legend.
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