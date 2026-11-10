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Ugandan former intelligence officer exposes alleged army abuses
By Aurore Bayoud,5 days ago
In Uganda, a former military intelligence officer accused the army of secretly detaining and torturing opponents in clandestine houses. In late September, Lieutenant Herbert Matanda Mabonga released videos that sparked an outcry in the country and were widely shared on social media. FRANCE 24 correspondent in the region spoke with him from his place of exile.