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Tate McRae’s ‘Housewife’ Dominates Global Pop Single Charts For Third Straight Week
By Frank Tanner,5 days ago
The Canadian pop superstar is cleaning up the global pop charts while maintaining her high-profile modeling partnerships. Tate McRae’s smash single “Housewife” continues its global dominance, holding the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard U.S. charts for a third consecutive week. Two weeks after making its debut at the top of the charts, the bouncy track remains the biggest song in the world.