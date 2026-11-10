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Larry Moore | Bitter, Angry Ex-POTUS
By Signal Staff,5 days ago
Have you noticed recently that former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have become bitter and angry in their post-White House, retirement years?. When they should be relaxing on the beach or the golf course, they are traveling the country, not to wonder at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone National Park, but attending political rallies where they lend their support to radical socialists/communists who hate our country.