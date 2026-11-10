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Street Fighter 6 On Track To Become Best-selling SF Game Ever
By Femi Famutimi,5 days ago
With the upcoming release of Tifa Lockhart, it is possible that Street Fighter 6 overtakes SFV in sales in the near future. In June 2026, Street Fighter 6 hit the 7 million copies sold milestone, a mere three years after its release. Now, several months later, it is on the cusp of overtaking Street Fighter V as the best-selling Street Fighter title ever.