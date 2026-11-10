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Dustin Hoffman once 'shocked' Meryl Streep with this violent improv
By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY,5 days ago
In many ways, “Look at Me” is exactly the memoir you’d expect. Throughout Dustin Hoffman’s roughly 300-page book (out now), the two-time Oscar winner dutifully recounts what it was like to make classic movies such as “Tootsie” and “All the President’s Men,” with a smattering of dishy anecdotes sprinkled throughout. (Yes, he got stoned with Paul McCartney, and yes, Maggie Smith was as intimidating as advertised.)