undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dollar gains after US inflation data reinforces Fed rate-hike bets
By Chibuike Oguh,5 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against major currencies on Tuesday after hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise borrowing costs next month. Data from the US Labor Department showed that the Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% last month, exceeding the consensus...