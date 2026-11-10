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Holiday spending stress is high. How to talk about cutting back gifts
By Betty Lin-Fisher, USA TODAY,5 days ago
Financial stress is high on the holiday list for shoppers this season. So how can you cut back on spending without it seeming awkward or that you're a Scrooge?. More than half of Americans in a new survey are worried about money this holiday season, with 32% feeling pressure to overspend and 30% dipping into emergency savings to get through the holiday.