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Alabama's Scenic Lake Destination Is A Charming City With Food And Parks Between Birmingham And Atlanta
By Dave Bowling,5 days ago
Alabama is widely known for its storied college football teams, Southern charm, and its historic impact on the Civil Rights Movement; but it's time to spill the sweet tea about charming Pell City. Located between Atlanta and Birmingham, Pell City has several under-the-radar attractions, including excellent parks, good barbecue, and a beautiful man-made lake for a day (or several) of fun for the whole family.
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