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Dyson Daniels: “Luka is, obviously, probably the best …
5 days ago
Dyson Daniels: “Luka is, obviously, probably the best guy in the NBA right now. And then he’s also willing to pass. Sandro made some big shots, Sexton made big shots. I feel like if that’s the game plan they’re trying to give that up, then they did a good job of executing out of our blitzes and stuff like that. I mean, I think we hurt ourselves a little bit too tonight.”