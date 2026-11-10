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Nick D – Dan Fienberg, TV Talk, and How To Get To Sesame Street
By Tumblr,5 days ago
Dan Fienberg, TV critic from The Hollywood Reporter, is back to talk about the latest in television, and re-cap the last few episodes of SNL with deep analysis of the writing, the crazy cameos, and the work of hosts Inde Navarrette and Druski. Dan also reviews new offerings like Amazon’s show about Muhammad Ali called “The Greatest,” and the new Netflix docuseries “The One About Matthew Perry,” which is all about the famous “Friends” actor. Then, Esmeralda Leon and Nick catch up on their weekends, chat a bit about “Fight Club,” and weird Dave Matthews concert stories past and present. They also celebrate the anniversary of “Sesame Street” by partaking in a cool quiz about the classic show. By the way…exactly how tall is Big Bird? Find out here! [Ep 507]