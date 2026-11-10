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Take-Two Sees AI-Made GTA 6 PC Ports as a Creative Threat, Not a Financial One
By Hennadiy Chemeris,5 days ago
Although Grand Theft Auto 6 won't arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S until November 19, 2026, Take-Two is already thinking about how to protect the future PC version from unofficial AI-generated ports. Strauss Zelnick said the company is preparing both technical and legal measures. According to him, Take-Two wants to preserve the exact level of quality Rockstar has envisioned for the game.