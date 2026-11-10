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A dry next couple of days and then rain is back with the coolest air we have seen so far this season
By Amanda Verrier,5 days ago
TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny; still breezy but a bit milder. High: 63. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with less wind. Low: 36. A dry and sunny, but breezy day will be on tap for our Tuesday and run through our Veterans Day tomorrow. Breezes will diminish into the evening though, so that extra chill will not be present for your Wednesday. Temperatures for both days will settle into the lower 60's, which will be the warmest of the week. Once we hit the backend of the work week, rain comes back into the forecast along with the chilliest temperatures we have seen so far this season.
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