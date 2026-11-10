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Prince George’s Co. creates joint task force, shares advice to keep kids healthy
By Anna-Lysa Gayle,5 days ago
As winter approaches, health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are reminding families how to help keep children healthy following illness-related absences among students and staff at several schools. Dr. Sona Konate, program chief of environmental health and communicable diseases for the Prince George’s County Health Department, shared prevention...