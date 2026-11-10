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Middle School Student Accused of Bringing Knife on School Bus
By Kaitlin Pearson,5 days ago
Rome, N.Y. — A Rome middle school student was arrested yesterday afternoon after being accused of bringing a knife onto a school bus, according to sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said the school resource officer assigned to the Madison Oneida BOCES was advised by school staff that the student brought a knife onto a bus. Authorities said the knife was found and the student was arrested.
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