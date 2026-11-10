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Louis van Gaal's youthful revolution: How the enigmatic coach turned Ajax into Champions League winners
By Peter McVitie,5 days ago
After a miserable few years in Europe, a young, cocky coach emerged to lead Ajax back to the pinnacle of European football. "Congratulations on hiring the best manager in the world", is what Louis van Gaal supposedly told stunned Ajax treasurer Arie van Os after agreeing to take charge of the Dutch club in 1991.