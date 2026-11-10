undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to get Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Samodra Adi Cipta,5 days ago
Sunderland take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. Their most recent league meetings during the 2025–26 Premier League season proved intensely competitive, highlighted by a...