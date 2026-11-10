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Nearly 200 Pa. drivers illegally passed stopped school buses during one-day enforcement
By 90.5 WESA,5 days ago
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration announced Monday that 196 violations were recorded during this year's Operation Safe Stop, an annual initiative aimed at improving school bus safety across the state. That is up from 188 in 2025. The effort involved 89 law enforcement agencies and 14 school districts. "One incident...
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