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Indiana’s 27 point second quarter leads to a Blowout over Bradley
By SCINN,5 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers trailed the Bradley Braves 18-15 at the end of the first quarter but turned it on in the second quarter outscoring the Braves 27-8 to win 84-56 Monday Night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 3-0 on the season and will host Samford Friday Night at 7 PM. Bradley is 1-2 on the season and will play at Bellarmine on Saturday at 5 PM. This was the first meeting between the two teams and the second straight game that the Hoosiers have faced a team from the Missouri Valley Conference after taking care of Southern Illinois last Friday Night.