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73 Years Later, John Wayne's Greatest Final Quote Still Officially Defines the Western Genre
By Michael John Petty,5 days ago
What defines a genre? Is it a set of pre-established or agreed upon conventions? Is it a specific aesthetic or sort of character followed? When it comes to the Western, the genre is recognizable by those who know it best—and sometimes, that includes the characters within it. If there’s a single concluding line spoken by John Wayne in his big-screen horse operas that most perfectly defines the genre, it’s undoubtedly Hondo Lane's final remarks about the Apache in Hondo. In just a few short words, the hero makes it clear what this genre is truly all about.