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Spotty showers today, valley fog midweek and more rain this weekend
By Brooke Foster,5 days ago
Why are temperature inversions expected in northwest Montana midweek?. What impact will the atmospheric river have on northwest Montana tonight?. Why is an atmospheric river expected to affect western Montana this weekend?. A weak disturbance is bringing light rain and mountain snow to western Montana this morning. Precipitation will become...