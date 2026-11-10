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First Alert: Noticeably warmer midweek, then colder air returns again
By Amanda CurranZack Webster,5 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Warmer air is building back into the region after a cool weekend, but it won’t be long before we turn cold once again! Morning clouds did not stick around long, allowing many towns to easily warm into the mid 70s; clouds are again back on the increase tonight, and a few spots could see a little bit of light rain early Wednesday morning with lows cooling into the mid/upper 40s in our coolest spots.
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