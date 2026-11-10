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Buyers or Sellers? Nick Caserio Keeps All Options Open as Texans Prepare for Playoff Push
5 days ago
Houston Texans’ 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 was the response the team needed after an inconsistent start. C.J. Stroud delivered five touchdown passes, while the defense recorded eight sacks. However, one explosive performance cannot hide their vulnerability on the ground, where the running game remains a concern.