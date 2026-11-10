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Former WVU star JJ Wetherholt finishes third in NL Rookie of the Year voting
By WVadmin,5 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. JJ Wetherholt has added a major-league milestone to one of the most accomplished baseball careers to come through West Virginia. The former Mountaineer finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting, with the final results announced Monday, November 9. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s...
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