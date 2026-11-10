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Monarch Athletic Club Expands To Rivani Miami Beach
By Lisa Hay,5 days ago
Monarch Athletic Club, the Los Angeles-based, luxury wellness club known for its physician-led approach to health and performance, makes its East Coast debut at Class X by RIVANI, the $125 million ultra-luxury office redevelopment by founder Robert Rivani in Miami Beach. Occupying 8,000 square feet, the new club brings Monarch’s signature ecosystem of concierge medicine, personal training, physical therapy, nutrition and recovery, backed by a team of industry experts, to South Florida.