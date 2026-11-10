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EstroFest returns for brand new unfiltered sketch-comedy show
By WUHF,5 days ago
A year in the making and for one weekend only -- some of Rochester's best comedians take the stage for an unfiltered show of original sketches and lots of laughs. The women of Rochester's EstroFest are back, performing comedy skits of haunted families, twisted fair-tales, and cultural contrasts. Cast member Freyda Schneider joins ARC Rochester to preview what guests can expect at the upcoming show.