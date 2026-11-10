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IUP RECEIVES $1.9 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING TOWARD COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
5 days ago
IUP has received $1.9 million in federal funding to support its College of Osteopathic Medicine. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will go toward classrooms, laboratories and medical training equipment, including ultrasound machines. IUP officials say the funding will help prepare future doctors to provide care in rural communities, where healthcare shortages remain a concern.
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