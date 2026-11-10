undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pleasant weather continues for the first half of the week
By Henry Grof,5 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The sunny weather will remain across the Mid-Ohio Valley Tuesday. Despite a chilly start to the morning, it will warm-up back to the mid-60s this afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze from the southwest with winds up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Besides that, the sunshine will make this afternoon feel very comfortable. Enjoy it while it is around as the cold air will be moving in later in the week and continuing into the weekend.