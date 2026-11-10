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Octave posts 23% organic growth as soft market begins to show in the numbers
By Mark Rosanes,5 days ago
Octave Specialty Group posted a 23% organic growth rate in its insurance distribution segment in the third quarter of 2026. Three months earlier, that figure was 44%. The deceleration is what the Q3 results turn on, and CEO Claude LeBlanc flagged softening market conditions as a headwind he expects to persist into 2027, though he described the Q3 organic growth rate as consistent with the company’s seasonally adjusted plan.