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Christoph Freund confidant apparently no longer under consideration: how Bayern Munich plan to replace Nils Schmadtke
By Christian Guinin,5 days ago
Bayern Munich appear set to fill the role formerly held by head of scouting Nils Schmadtke from within. According to kicker, the German record champions want to overhaul their scouting operation. Before they finalise a plan for the future, however, Christoph Kresse, who has served as chief scout since the spring, is expected to succeed Schmadtke at least temporarily.