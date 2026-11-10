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What Is ERC-7984? Confidential Stablecoins Explained
By Milos Djukanovic,5 days ago
ERC-7984 is the draft Ethereum standard for confidential fungible tokens: balances and transfer amounts are stored as encrypted pointers instead of plain numbers, while sender and recipient addresses stay public. Wrapped around a stablecoin such as USDC, it produces a "confidential stablecoin" that moves on Ethereum without exposing how much anyone holds or sends.