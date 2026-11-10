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Body cam shows State Rep. Anne Hughes interaction with police after they say she stole campaign signs
By Katie CoenRob PolanskyOwen Kingsley,5 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Democratic state Rep. Anne Hughes was expected to be arraigned after she was accused of stealing political campaign signs in Easton. However, her case in Bridgeport court was continued on Tuesday to Dec. 10. Hughes represents the 135th House District, including Easton, Weston, and Redding. Some...