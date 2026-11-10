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Vincennes City Council Approves Downtown Rink Construction on Split 3-2 Vote
By Tom Zimmerman,5 days ago
The Vincennes City Council approved funding toward setting up an outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Vincennes. The item funding construction of the rink did bring some discussion from Vincennes City Council members at last night’s session. Council members discussed opinions both for and against the proposal, before its approval during the session.