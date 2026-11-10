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Vietnam War Hero and Silver Star Recipient Sergeant Johnel N. White to Be Honored
By Danielle Anderson,5 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — The life, service, and extraordinary heroism of the late Sergeant Johnel N. White, a decorated United States Marine Corps veteran and Silver Star recipient, will be honored during a special posthumous recognition ceremony and banquet on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alton Green Memorial American Legion Post 194 in St. Augustine, Florida.
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