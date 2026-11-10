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Chelsea crack down on internal security after Fantasy Premier League activity leaks Joao Pedro injury news
By Yosua Arya,5 days ago
Chelsea have instructed their staff to be extremely careful regarding Fantasy Premier League team selections. The club sent an internal email reminding employees about the severe consequences of using inside information on public gaming platforms. The warning follows a high-profile leak ahead of Chelsea's 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham. Joao...