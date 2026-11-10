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Meta launches AI-powered Effect Builder tool for Instagram Stories
By Sofia Elizabella Wyciślik-Wilson,5 days ago
Meta has launched a new web-based tool for creating AI effects for Instagram Stories called Effect Builder. The tool is an add-on for Edits, and it enables users to create and apply effects to Stories without the need for coding or special skills. Like many other AI-powered tools, it is possible to simply describe the result you are looking for, and the hard work will be done for you.