undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IMBER explores the cost of chasing tomorrow while losing today on latest release “Otherside”
5 days ago
IMBER, an alternative rock trio from Bristol, England, explore the uncomfortable reality of chasing a better version of yourself on their single “Otherside.” The song is about something many people do but rarely stop to consider, the idea of getting so caught up in where life is taking us that we lose sight of where we are now. It is a real contemplation of ambition, impatience, and the relationships that may quietly suffer along the way.