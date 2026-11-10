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How Does Incarnation Play? A Look At The New Aarklash Skirmish Game
5 days ago
I've been following the return of Aarklash with plenty of interest, particularly now that Monolith has started sharing more about how Incarnation will actually work on the tabletop and demo'ing games, we've been able to get a better idea of how the game plays. This isn't a new edition of Confrontation, but a completely redesigned fantasy skirmish game built around small warbands, powerful Incarnates and a battlefield where movement, positioning and elevation are every bit as important as simply dealing damage.