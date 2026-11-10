undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith accuses him of “violence, coercive control and abuse”
By Ali Shutler,5 days ago
Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith has accused the comedian of “violence, coercive control and abuse” while they were together. Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court last Thursday (November 5). He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent assault. Yesterday (Monday November 9) he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for his crimes.