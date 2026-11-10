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Reid leads Memphis against No. 22 Vanderbilt after 32-point game
By The Associated Press,5 days ago
LINE: Commodores -16.5; over/under is 160.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces No. 22 Vanderbilt after Jayden Reid’s 32-point showing in Memphis’ 89-88 win against the VCU Rams. Vanderbilt finished 27-9 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Commodores gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.